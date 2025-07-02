DA Davidson Has Bearish Estimate for TFIN FY2026 Earnings

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Triumph Financial in a report issued on Friday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the company will earn $1.99 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.02. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Triumph Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TFIN. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Triumph Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Triumph Financial from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.20.

TFIN opened at $61.17 on Monday. Triumph Financial has a twelve month low of $42.90 and a twelve month high of $110.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.71.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $101.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.49 million. Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 2.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Debra A. Bradford acquired 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.39 per share, with a total value of $74,480.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,348 shares in the company, valued at $165,357.72. This represents a 81.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Davis R. Deadman acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.50 per share, for a total transaction of $80,250.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,770. This represents a 17.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,008 shares of company stock worth $208,380 in the last ninety days. 5.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Triumph Financial by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Eight 31 Financial LLC raised its holdings in Triumph Financial by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Eight 31 Financial LLC now owns 25,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 7.5% in the first quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 77,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

