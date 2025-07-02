What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for Masco FY2026 Earnings?

Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Masco in a report released on Wednesday, June 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the construction company will earn $3.92 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.91. The consensus estimate for Masco’s current full-year earnings is $4.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Masco’s FY2027 earnings at $4.91 EPS.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,320.76% and a net margin of 10.30%. Masco’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MAS. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Masco from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Loop Capital set a $62.00 price target on Masco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Masco from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Masco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.63.

Masco Stock Performance

NYSE:MAS opened at $67.11 on Monday. Masco has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $86.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.03 and its 200-day moving average is $69.17. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.19.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Masco by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,092,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,883,985,000 after purchasing an additional 984,403 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,129,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $371,265,000 after buying an additional 58,739 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Masco by 47.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,159,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,253,000 after buying an additional 1,337,889 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Masco by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,900,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,070,000 after buying an additional 337,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Masco by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,882,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,972,000 after acquiring an additional 155,351 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Masco

(Get Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

