Q2 Earnings Estimate for Arista Networks Issued By KeyCorp

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arista Networks in a report released on Wednesday, June 25th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arista Networks’ current full-year earnings is $2.20 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Arista Networks’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ANET. BNP Paribas cut Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.33.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET opened at $99.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.40. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $133.58.

Arista Networks declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $705,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 123,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,915,273.12. This trade represents a 6.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 26,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $2,397,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 592,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,637,052. This represents a 4.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,488 shares of company stock valued at $26,127,594 over the last ninety days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 381.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 415.7% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 179.7% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

