Liberty Energy Q1 EPS Estimate Decreased by Zacks Research

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Liberty Energy in a report released on Wednesday, June 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Liberty Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Liberty Energy’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $977.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.64 million. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 6.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Liberty Energy in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Liberty Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.23.

NYSE LBRT opened at $11.90 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.32. Liberty Energy has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $24.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 10.9% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 45.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 257.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is presently 21.19%.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

