Q1 EPS Estimates for TSE:ATD Cut by National Bank Financial

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 26th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s current full-year earnings is $4.04 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.58 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$82.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$84.00 to C$81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$86.00 to C$81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$83.69.

Shares of TSE ATD opened at C$67.69 on Monday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of C$65.95 and a 52 week high of C$85.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$70.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$72.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.54. The firm has a market cap of C$44.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

