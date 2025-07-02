Zacks Research Issues Negative Estimate for Ciena Earnings

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Ciena in a research note issued on Thursday, June 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Ciena’s current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ciena from $44.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ciena from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Northland Capmk upgraded Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ciena and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.15.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $80.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ciena has a 1-year low of $44.89 and a 1-year high of $101.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ciena by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 959,831 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $81,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Ciena during the first quarter worth $2,398,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Ciena by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,711 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Ciena by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,222 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 2,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $166,872.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 47,198 shares in the company, valued at $3,853,244.72. This represents a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brodie Gage sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 45,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,331,105.80. This trade represents a 0.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,794 shares of company stock valued at $2,381,656. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

