TSE:DBM Q4 EPS Decreased by National Bank Financial

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Free Report) – National Bank Financial dropped their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Doman Building Materials Group in a report released on Wednesday, June 25th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Doman Building Materials Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Doman Building Materials Group’s FY2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DBM. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. CIBC lowered Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$7.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.13.

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Down 0.5%

DBM opened at C$8.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$762.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.91, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.77. Doman Building Materials Group has a fifty-two week low of C$6.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.96.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd is a wholesale distributor of building materials and home renovation products. The company services the new home construction, home renovation and industrial markets by supplying the retail and wholesale lumber and building materials industry, hardware stores, industrial and furniture manufacturers and similar concerns.

