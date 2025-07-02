Analysts Set Expectations for Tecsys’ Q1 Earnings (TSE:TCS)

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Free Report) – Ventum Cap Mkts issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Tecsys in a research note issued on Friday, June 27th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Ezzat expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tecsys’ current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Tecsys’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Tecsys from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Ventum Financial cut their price target on shares of Tecsys from C$52.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of Tecsys from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

TCS stock opened at C$38.65 on Monday. Tecsys has a 12 month low of C$34.16 and a 12 month high of C$47.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$569.86 million, a P/E ratio of 222.01 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$41.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$42.67.

About Tecsys

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

