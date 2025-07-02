DA Davidson Has Bullish Forecast for FBIZ FY2025 Earnings

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of First Business Financial Services in a research report issued on Friday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will earn $5.72 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.70. The consensus estimate for First Business Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $5.43 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Business Financial Services’ FY2026 earnings at $5.93 EPS.

FBIZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on First Business Financial Services from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on First Business Financial Services from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Business Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

First Business Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of FBIZ stock opened at $52.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $434.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.66. First Business Financial Services has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $56.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.58 and its 200 day moving average is $48.40.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $40.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.13 million.

Institutional Trading of First Business Financial Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in First Business Financial Services by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 21.09%.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri.

