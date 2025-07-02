FY2025 EPS Estimates for Integra Resources Lifted by Analyst

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Integra Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 26th. Desjardins analyst A. Carson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Integra Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 price target on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

ITRG opened at $1.54 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.65. Integra Resources has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $1.95. The firm has a market cap of $260.26 million, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in Integra Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Integra Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integra Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integra Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Integra Resources by 336.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 35,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

