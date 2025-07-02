Friedman Industries (NASDAQ:FRD) Raised to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Friedman Industries (NASDAQ:FRD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Friedman Industries Trading Down 0.5%

Friedman Industries stock opened at $16.47 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.47. The stock has a market cap of $116.28 million, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.49. Friedman Industries has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12.

Friedman Industries (NASDAQ:FRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $129.22 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Friedman Industries Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRD. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Friedman Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries in the first quarter worth about $174,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 6.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 39,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Friedman Industries during the first quarter worth about $1,562,000. Finally, Mink Brook Asset Management LLC raised its position in Friedman Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC now owns 189,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. 33.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

