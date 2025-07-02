Friedman Industries (NASDAQ:FRD) Raised to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Friedman Industries (NASDAQ:FRD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.
Friedman Industries Trading Down 0.5%
Friedman Industries stock opened at $16.47 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.47. The stock has a market cap of $116.28 million, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.49. Friedman Industries has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12.
Friedman Industries (NASDAQ:FRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $129.22 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Friedman Industries Company Profile
Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.
