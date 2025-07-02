Wall Street Zen Downgrades NVR (NYSE:NVR) to Sell

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of NVR from $8,900.00 to $7,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9,023.33.

NVR Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $7,659.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.99. NVR has a one year low of $6,562.85 and a one year high of $9,964.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7,180.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $7,459.83.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $94.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $107.87 by ($13.04). The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. NVR had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 38.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVR will post 505.2 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVR

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR by 150.0% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in NVR during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

