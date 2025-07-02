DA Davidson Has Positive View of OP Bancorp FY2025 Earnings

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of OP Bancorp in a research note issued on Friday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.68. The consensus estimate for OP Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for OP Bancorp’s FY2026 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. OP Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 million.

OP Bancorp Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:OPBK opened at $13.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $202.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.65. OP Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $18.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in OP Bancorp by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 19,758 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 15.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 271,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after buying an additional 35,708 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 124.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 25,181 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in OP Bancorp by 3.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 54,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in OP Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

OP Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.80%.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

