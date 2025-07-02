Wall Street Zen Downgrades AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) to Sell

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Sunday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AVB. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $223.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.86.

Shares of AVB opened at $203.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $205.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.37. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $180.40 and a 52 week high of $239.29.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $693.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 9.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 87.17%.

In related news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 5,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.67, for a total transaction of $1,222,708.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,288.39. The trade was a 25.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.57, for a total transaction of $1,245,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,782 shares in the company, valued at $4,728,859.74. This trade represents a 20.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1,666.7% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

