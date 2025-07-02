Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE RGR opened at $36.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $597.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.10. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.74 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.12.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.19). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $135.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

In other news, Director Phillip Widman acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.58 per share, with a total value of $134,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 31,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,400.06. This represents a 14.41% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher John Killoy sold 8,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $317,656.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 41,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,098.59. This represents a 17.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 748.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 18,642.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 506.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and selling firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the Firearms and Castings segments. The Firearms segment focuses on manufacturing and selling rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally licensed, independent wholesale distributors.

