Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SMMT. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Summit Therapeutics to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Summit Redstone set a $35.00 target price on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SMMT opened at $21.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.13. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of -62.35 and a beta of -1.02. Summit Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $36.91.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that Summit Therapeutics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 3,455.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $49,000. 4.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company’s lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

