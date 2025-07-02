Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Sell

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

NVCT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Maxim Group started coverage on Nuvectis Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Laidlaw started coverage on Nuvectis Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

Get Nuvectis Pharma alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NVCT

Nuvectis Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVCT opened at $7.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.84. Nuvectis Pharma has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $11.80. The firm has a market cap of $152.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of -0.25.

Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nuvectis Pharma will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nuvectis Pharma

In other Nuvectis Pharma news, major shareholder Marlio Charles Mosseri acquired 5,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,767.97. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,981,806 shares in the company, valued at $23,824,629.94. This represents a 0.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 75,306 shares of company stock worth $615,781. 30.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nuvectis Pharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVCT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuvectis Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NXP800, a novel small molecule that is in Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant, ARID1a-mutated ovarian carcinoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvectis Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvectis Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.