Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

MLCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $5.70 to $6.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.60 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $6.50 to $7.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.50 to $6.70 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.11.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Up 11.5%

Shares of NASDAQ MLCO opened at $8.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.57, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.76. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $8.90.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.2% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 70,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 85,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.4% during the first quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 95,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

