JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Sunday.

FROG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on JFrog from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on JFrog in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on JFrog from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.06.

JFrog Price Performance

FROG opened at $42.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.83. JFrog has a 1 year low of $22.91 and a 1 year high of $45.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.01 and a beta of 1.06.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $122.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.44 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 17.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at JFrog

In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 54,279 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $2,337,796.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,996,412 shares in the company, valued at $215,195,464.84. The trade was a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 23,157 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total value of $999,456.12. Following the sale, the executive owned 686,360 shares in the company, valued at $29,623,297.60. This represents a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,113 shares of company stock valued at $8,568,964 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in JFrog by 32.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in JFrog by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in JFrog by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in JFrog by 10.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in JFrog by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Featured Stories

