Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Cut to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2025

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFSFree Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Sunday morning.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Grifols from $7.60 to $10.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th.

Grifols Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of GRFS stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Grifols has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $9.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grifols by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Grifols by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Grifols by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Grifols during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Grifols by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand’s disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer’s disease.

