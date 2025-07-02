Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Cut to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Sunday morning.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Grifols from $7.60 to $10.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th.
Grifols Stock Down 0.4%
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grifols by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Grifols by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Grifols by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Grifols during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Grifols by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter.
Grifols Company Profile
Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand’s disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer’s disease.
