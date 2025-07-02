Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Estimate for ED Earnings

Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Consolidated Edison in a report released on Wednesday, June 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $1.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.77. The consensus estimate for Consolidated Edison’s current full-year earnings is $5.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Consolidated Edison’s FY2025 earnings at $5.61 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.00 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.33 EPS.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 8.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ED. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Guggenheim raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

ED opened at $100.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.84. Consolidated Edison has a 12-month low of $87.28 and a 12-month high of $114.87.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 62.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consolidated Edison

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.9% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 4,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.