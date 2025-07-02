Stifel Canada Issues Optimistic Outlook for TSE:ATR Earnings

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:ATR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Stifel Canada raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 26th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now anticipates that the company will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.99. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.26 EPS.
Separately, National Bank Financial lowered shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th.
SNC-Lavalin Group Stock Performance
About SNC-Lavalin Group
