FY2025 EPS Estimates for Thor Industries Boosted by Analyst

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Thor Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $4.07 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.61. The consensus estimate for Thor Industries’ current full-year earnings is $4.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Thor Industries’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.16 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

THO has been the subject of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. DA Davidson raised Thor Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Thor Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Thor Industries from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.63.

Thor Industries Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of Thor Industries stock opened at $90.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. Thor Industries has a 1 year low of $63.16 and a 1 year high of $118.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.26.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.74. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Thor Industries declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Thor Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 47.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thor Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.40 per share, for a total transaction of $256,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 136,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,648,560. The trade was a 2.25% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in Thor Industries during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 135.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 369.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Thor Industries by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thor Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.