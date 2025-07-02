DA Davidson Issues Optimistic Outlook for CATY Earnings

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson upped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Cathay General Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.47 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s FY2025 earnings at $4.55 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $187.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CATY

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $46.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.93. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $36.06 and a one year high of $55.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Institutional Trading of Cathay General Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CATY. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 174.8% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 189.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cathay General Bancorp

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Thomas M. Lo sold 729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $32,805.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,000. This trade represents a 15.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.34%.

Cathay General Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 4th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cathay General Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.