Q2 Earnings Forecast for CVB Financial Issued By DA Davidson

CVB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CVB Financial in a report released on Friday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for CVB Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.41 per share.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on CVB Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th.

CVB Financial Stock Up 3.6%

CVBF opened at $20.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.49. CVB Financial has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $24.58.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $126.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.45 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVB Financial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVBF. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 71,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 1,845.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 93,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 88,957 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 58.8% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 17,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.