DA Davidson Issues Pessimistic Forecast for BMRC Earnings

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.61 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s FY2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $24.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.09 million, a P/E ratio of -60.13 and a beta of 0.86. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.93 and a fifty-two week high of $27.11.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). Bank of Marin Bancorp had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $35.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.99 million.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Marin Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 29.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 157.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 100,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

