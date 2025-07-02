What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for Eaton Q2 Earnings?

Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eaton in a report released on Thursday, June 26th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.93. The consensus estimate for Eaton’s current full-year earnings is $12.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Eaton’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.53 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $13.57 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $3.43 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $14.90 EPS.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Eaton from $390.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $326.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $323.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Eaton from $385.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Eaton

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $355.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $321.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.47. The firm has a market cap of $139.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Eaton has a 1-year low of $231.85 and a 1-year high of $379.99.

Institutional Trading of Eaton

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 102.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $629,364.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,014.34. The trade was a 38.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total transaction of $33,400,106.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 490,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,214,632. This represents a 17.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,660 shares of company stock valued at $49,622,894. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 41.98%.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.