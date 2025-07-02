American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Sunday.

American Superconductor Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of AMSC opened at $35.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.87 and a beta of 2.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.85. American Superconductor has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $38.02.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $66.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.27 million. American Superconductor had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Superconductor will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Superconductor

In other news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 7,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $244,663.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,296,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,264,080.54. The trade was a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $151,001.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 409,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,035,403.56. The trade was a 1.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 185,088 shares of company stock valued at $4,952,531. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMSC. Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the first quarter worth $14,948,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in American Superconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $14,123,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in American Superconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $11,360,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $10,188,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $7,310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

