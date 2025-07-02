Creative Global Technology (NASDAQ:CGTL) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Creative Global Technology (NASDAQ:CGTL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

Creative Global Technology Stock Down 12.9%

Shares of Creative Global Technology stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average is $3.90. Creative Global Technology has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $10.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Creative Global Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Creative Global Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CGTL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 114,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.53% of Creative Global Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Creative Global Technology Company Profile

Mission Consumer electronic devices have a limited life, but some rest idle with meaningful useful life left. We help make every minute of recycled consumer electronic devices’ lives count with our expertise in quickly connecting their demands and supplies, thereby facilitating the circular economy in the consumer electronic devices business and reducing waste.

