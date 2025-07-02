DA Davidson Lifts Earnings Estimates for Flagstar Financial

Flagstar Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FLG – Free Report) – DA Davidson lifted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Flagstar Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, June 26th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.13). DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Flagstar Financial’s current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Flagstar Financial’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.
Flagstar Financial (NYSE:FLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $490.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.00 million. Flagstar Financial had a negative net margin of 14.21% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of FLG opened at $10.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.10. Flagstar Financial has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $13.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Financial during the first quarter worth $45,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Financial during the first quarter worth $51,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Financial during the first quarter worth $94,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Financial during the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Financial during the first quarter worth $102,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Flagstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.54%.
Flagstar Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company’s deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
