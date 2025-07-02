DA Davidson Comments on M&T Bank’s Q2 Earnings (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for M&T Bank in a research report issued on Friday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will earn $4.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.94. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank’s current full-year earnings is $16.57 per share.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MTB. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $212.50 to $186.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.88.

M&T Bank Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $197.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.37 and its 200 day moving average is $183.48. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $145.82 and a twelve month high of $225.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 10.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.09 EPS.

Institutional Trading of M&T Bank

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 9,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 6,700 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.52, for a total value of $1,229,584.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 23,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,806.40. The trade was a 22.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

About M&T Bank

(Get Free Report)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.