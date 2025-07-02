DA Davidson Forecasts Stronger Earnings for Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lifted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Hancock Whitney in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the company will earn $1.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.37. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hancock Whitney’s current full-year earnings is $5.53 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s FY2025 earnings at $5.73 EPS.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Hancock Whitney Trading Up 3.3%

HWC stock opened at $59.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.84 and its 200 day moving average is $54.71. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $43.90 and a 12 month high of $62.40.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $367.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.12 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 11.43%.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 33.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $40,299.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 23,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,983.71. This represents a 3.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth about $1,096,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.