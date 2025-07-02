What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for UCB Q2 Earnings?

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report) – DA Davidson upped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for United Community Banks in a report issued on Friday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.60. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for United Community Banks’ current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for United Community Banks’ FY2025 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hovde Group upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on United Community Banks from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Community Banks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

NASDAQ UCB opened at $30.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. United Community Banks has a 52 week low of $22.93 and a 52 week high of $35.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCB. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,050,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,573,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth $498,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

