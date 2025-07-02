DA Davidson Comments on QCR’s Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for QCR in a report released on Friday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.76. The consensus estimate for QCR’s current full-year earnings is $6.82 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for QCR’s FY2026 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on QCR from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial set a $78.00 price target on QCR and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen cut QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on QCR from $98.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

QCR Trading Up 3.6%

NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $70.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.40. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.80. QCR has a 52 week low of $57.43 and a 52 week high of $96.08.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. QCR had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $76.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QCR

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QCRH. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of QCR in the 1st quarter valued at about $642,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 106.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 15,501 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in QCR by 2.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 68,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 32,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in QCR by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,031,000 after buying an additional 54,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Larry J. Helling acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.53 per share, with a total value of $64,530.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 40,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,235.92. The trade was a 2.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QCR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. QCR’s payout ratio is presently 3.61%.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

