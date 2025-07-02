DA Davidson Has Optimistic Outlook of 1st Source Q2 Earnings

1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) – DA Davidson boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of 1st Source in a report released on Friday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.47. The consensus estimate for 1st Source’s current full-year earnings is $5.82 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for 1st Source’s FY2025 earnings at $6.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.07 EPS.

Get 1st Source alerts:

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $104.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.97 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.17%.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SRCE. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of 1st Source in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on 1st Source from $72.50 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

View Our Latest Analysis on 1st Source

1st Source Stock Performance

SRCE stock opened at $64.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.68. 1st Source has a 12-month low of $51.80 and a 12-month high of $68.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1st Source

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCE. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of 1st Source by 2.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 1st Source by 2.5% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 1st Source by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of 1st Source by 0.9% in the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 36,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of 1st Source by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 54,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1st Source Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This is a positive change from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.71%.

1st Source Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.