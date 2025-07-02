DA Davidson Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for ZION

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson upped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.26. The consensus estimate for Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s current full-year earnings is $5.39 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ZION. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Argus raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.53.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. stock opened at $53.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a 12 month low of $39.32 and a 12 month high of $63.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.49 million. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 326.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,866,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,514 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the 4th quarter valued at $73,542,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 249.6% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,624,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,130,000 after buying an additional 1,159,888 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the 4th quarter valued at $51,116,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,133,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,368,000 after buying an additional 778,861 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

