Medical Stocks To Follow Today – July 1st

UnitedHealth Group, Hims & Hers Health, Eli Lilly and Company, Walmart, Pfizer, Merck & Co., Inc., and Johnson & Johnson are the seven Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks are shares of publicly traded companies operating in the healthcare sector, including pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and healthcare service providers. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the industry’s growth drivers—such as new drug approvals, medical technology innovations, and demographic trends. Like all equities, their prices fluctuate based on market conditions, regulatory news, clinical trial outcomes, and competitive forces. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UNH stock traded up $10.02 on Tuesday, reaching $321.99. 10,287,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,429,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $292.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $248.88 and a one year high of $630.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $452.07.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

NYSE HIMS traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,894,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,155,822. Hims & Hers Health has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $72.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.86. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.09.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $777.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,273,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,671,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $779.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $800.01. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $677.09 and a one year high of $972.53. The firm has a market cap of $737.25 billion, a PE ratio of 63.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.41.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.39. 7,693,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,997,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.26. Walmart has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $105.30.

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.84. 29,146,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,348,284. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.57. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $31.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

NYSE MRK traded up $2.21 on Tuesday, hitting $81.37. 8,837,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,143,635. The company has a market capitalization of $204.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.31 and a 52-week high of $129.93.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

JNJ traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,305,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,008,762. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $169.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $373.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.86.

