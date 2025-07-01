Comparing Oc Oerlikon Cp (OTCMKTS:OERLF) and LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA)

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) and Oc Oerlikon Cp (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares LanzaTech Global and Oc Oerlikon Cp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LanzaTech Global -269.20% -562.88% -72.17% Oc Oerlikon Cp N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for LanzaTech Global and Oc Oerlikon Cp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LanzaTech Global 0 3 0 0 2.00 Oc Oerlikon Cp 0 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

LanzaTech Global currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 589.66%. Given LanzaTech Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe LanzaTech Global is more favorable than Oc Oerlikon Cp.

17.8% of LanzaTech Global shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of LanzaTech Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LanzaTech Global and Oc Oerlikon Cp”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LanzaTech Global $49.59 million 1.36 -$137.73 million ($0.67) -0.43 Oc Oerlikon Cp $2.69 billion 0.58 $74.97 million N/A N/A

Oc Oerlikon Cp has higher revenue and earnings than LanzaTech Global.

Volatility & Risk

LanzaTech Global has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oc Oerlikon Cp has a beta of -0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LanzaTech Global beats Oc Oerlikon Cp on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LanzaTech Global

LanzaTech Global, Inc. operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. It is also developing biocatalysts and processes to produce a suite of additional products utilizing novel biocatalysts, including acetone and isopropanol (IPA) and industrial solvents used in various applications, including production of polymers from IPA. LanzaTech Global, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.

About Oc Oerlikon Cp

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides surface engineering, polymer processing, and additive manufacturing services in Switzerland, Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing. It offers engine fan compressors, engine hot section, landing gears, actuation systems, aircraft interior, and hydraulic systems for aerospace; engine and brake systems, transmission, drive train, steering and suspension, exhaust systems, piping and tubing systems, exterior, lighting, green hydrogen, interior, heat exchanger and EGR coolers, peripherals and design parts, and thermal insulation systems for automotive; and oil and gas, and boilers, as well as hydro, gas, steam, and wind turbines for energy industry. In addition, the company offers cutting, metal forming, plastic processing, and die casting for tooling industry; additives, coatings, conductive filler materials, control units, thermal spray systems and components, face to face systems, valve fate systems, hot valves, hot runner systems, single nozzles, stack molds, surface solutions, and valve gates group single nozzles; AM metal powder for additive manufacturing; polymer processing for textile and apparel, functional wear, transportation, packaging, flooring and textile, medical and fiber, and infrastructure; and spine implants, medical, artificial joints, dental and veterinary implants, and surgical and minimally invasive surgical instruments for medical industry. It serves surface solutions under Oerlikon Balzers, Oerlikon Metco, and Oerlikon AM ; and polymer processing solutions under Oerlikon Barmag, Oerlikon Neumag, Oerlikon Nonwoven, and Oerlikon HRSFlow name. OC Oerlikon Corporation AG was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Pfäffikon, Switzerland.

