Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Stock Price Down 7.7% – Should You Sell?

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.87 and last traded at $31.83. 1,642,941 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 3,865,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research report on Monday, March 31st.

Nano Nuclear Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.71. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.65.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.46). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNE. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy by 376.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 23,416 shares in the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nano Nuclear Energy by 385.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy by 535.0% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 12,256 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $1,187,000.

Nano Nuclear Energy Company Profile

NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

