Critical Survey: iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) & DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO)

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report) and DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

iSpecimen has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DocGo has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.6% of iSpecimen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.4% of DocGo shares are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of iSpecimen shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of DocGo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iSpecimen $9.29 million 0.26 -$12.50 million ($12.89) -0.08 DocGo $616.55 million 0.25 $19.99 million ($0.02) -75.75

This table compares iSpecimen and DocGo”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

DocGo has higher revenue and earnings than iSpecimen. DocGo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than iSpecimen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for iSpecimen and DocGo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iSpecimen 0 0 0 0 0.00 DocGo 0 3 3 0 2.50

DocGo has a consensus target price of $3.56, suggesting a potential upside of 134.98%. Given DocGo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DocGo is more favorable than iSpecimen.

Profitability

This table compares iSpecimen and DocGo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iSpecimen -139.63% -285.20% -114.37% DocGo -0.12% 2.52% 1.70%

Summary

DocGo beats iSpecimen on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iSpecimen

iSpecimen Inc. provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, clinics, private practice groups, laboratories, blood centers, biobanks, clinical research sites, and cadaveric donation centers. The company develops and operates iSpecimen Marketplace, a proprietary online marketplace platform that connects medical researchers who need access to subjects, samples, and data with hospitals, laboratories, and other organizations who have access to them. It serves biopharmaceutical companies, in vitro diagnostic companies, and government/academic institutions. iSpecimen Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

About DocGo

DocGo Inc. provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services. It also offers mobile health services through its platform that are performed at home, offices, and other locations; event services, which include on-site healthcare support at sporting events and concerts; and total care management solutions comprising healthcare services and ancillary services, such as shelter. DocGo Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

