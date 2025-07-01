Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading Down 3.5% – What’s Next?

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1,310.65 and last traded at $1,291.95. 1,145,464 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 3,737,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,339.13.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Netflix from $1,494.00 to $1,514.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Macquarie lifted their target price on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wolfe Research set a $1,340.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,172.73.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $551.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,190.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,027.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,252.35, for a total transaction of $39,762,112.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 63,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,948,144. This trade represents a 33.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,286.84, for a total transaction of $797,840.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,319 shares of company stock valued at $184,842,109 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Fullcircle Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 369 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 505 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Warwick Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Netflix by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

