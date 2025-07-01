Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Down 5.1% – Time to Sell?

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $46.91 and last traded at $46.50. 14,024,385 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 69,311,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.01.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Northland Securities set a $59.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.63.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.28 and its 200 day moving average is $37.64. The stock has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $13,500,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 66,903,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,010,663,800. The trade was a 0.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $13,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 66,903,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,010,663,800. This represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 667,000 shares of company stock worth $29,949,340 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 798.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,944,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,752,000 after buying an additional 2,616,757 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 907.8% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 67,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 60,879 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,176,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth about $496,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2,890.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

