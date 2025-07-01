Head-To-Head Contrast: Stardust Power (SDST) vs. The Competition

Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST – Get Free Report) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the “ELEC PRODS – MISC” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Stardust Power to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Stardust Power has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stardust Power’s competitors have a beta of 0.80, indicating that their average share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stardust Power and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stardust Power N/A -$23.75 million -0.26 Stardust Power Competitors $3.67 billion $265.22 million 5.12

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Stardust Power’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Stardust Power. Stardust Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

32.8% of Stardust Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of shares of all “ELEC PRODS – MISC” companies are held by institutional investors. 55.3% of Stardust Power shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of shares of all “ELEC PRODS – MISC” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Stardust Power and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stardust Power N/A N/A -337.00% Stardust Power Competitors -154.16% -93.85% -8.47%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Stardust Power and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stardust Power 0 1 2 2 3.20 Stardust Power Competitors 261 1576 2165 155 2.53

Stardust Power currently has a consensus target price of $5.11, indicating a potential upside of 2,548.96%. As a group, “ELEC PRODS – MISC” companies have a potential upside of 2.82%. Given Stardust Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Stardust Power is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Stardust Power competitors beat Stardust Power on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Stardust Power

Stardust Power Inc. is a vertically-integrated lithium refinery that engages in producing battery-grade lithium. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

