Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) & Avolta (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Critical Analysis

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Inspirato and Avolta”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspirato $279.86 million 0.16 -$5.39 million ($1.80) -1.98 Avolta $15.33 billion 0.52 $117.00 million N/A N/A

Avolta has higher revenue and earnings than Inspirato.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

39.5% of Inspirato shares are held by institutional investors. 42.0% of Inspirato shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Inspirato has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avolta has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Inspirato and Avolta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspirato -1.90% N/A -8.35% Avolta N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Avolta beats Inspirato on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inspirato

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company's portfolio includes luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed itineraries, and other experiences. It is involved in solving critical pain points for hospitality suppliers seeking to monetize their property with rental income. In addition, the company offers Inspirato Pass for member to book pass trips; Inspirato Club for members to book trips up to one year in advance Inspirato for Good, a platform designed to help nonprofit organizations accelerate funding results; Inspirato for Business, a business-to-business channel through which subscription and travel products are sold directly to businesses seeking to leverage luxury accommodations to recruit, retain, and reward their employees. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Avolta

Avolta AG operates as a travel retailer. The company’s retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Zurich Duty-Free or Stockholm Duty-Free, Autogrill, and HMSHost brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores. It offers perfumes and cosmetics, food and confectionery, wines and spirits, watches and jewelry, fashion and leather, tobacco goods, souvenirs, electronics, soft drinks, packaged food, travel accessories, personal items, sunglasses, destination, and other products, as well as newspapers, magazines, and books. It operates duty-free and duty-paid shops located at airports, border, downtown and hotel shops, railway stations and other, cruise liners and ferries, seaports, and motorways in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Dufry AG and changed its name to Avolta AG in November 2023. Avolta AG was incorporated in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

