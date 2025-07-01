Comparing Unicharm (UNICY) and Its Competitors

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.0% of shares of all “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.4% of shares of all “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Unicharm and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Unicharm $6.54 billion $540.15 million 18.00 Unicharm Competitors $2.74 billion $103.51 million 3.17

Unicharm has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Unicharm is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Dividends

Unicharm has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unicharm’s rivals have a beta of -0.49, indicating that their average stock price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Unicharm pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Unicharm pays out 65.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.1% and pay out 71.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Unicharm is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Unicharm and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unicharm 8.67% 10.24% 7.17% Unicharm Competitors -0.12% 0.85% 0.63%

Summary

Unicharm beats its rivals on 9 of the 11 factors compared.

About Unicharm

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacturing and sale of wellness, feminine, baby and children, kirei, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. The company's baby and child care products, including disposable diapers and wipes under the Moony, MamyPoko, Oyasumiman, and Torepanman brands; feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, panty liners, sanitary short, panty liners, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brand names; and wellness care products include napkin-type incontinence pads, pants-type diapers, tape-type diapers, pants-type specialized urine pads, and tape-type specialized urine pads under the Lifree and Charmnap brand. It also provides masks under the Unicharm brand; home care products, including cleaning sheets under the Wave brand name; cosmetic cotton and wet wipes under the Silcot brand; and paper towels under the Cook Up brand name. In addition, the company offers pet care products that include pet foods, excrement cleanup sheets, system toilets, and disposable diapers under the Grand Deli, Best Balance, Physicalife Dog, Silver Plate, Aiken Genki, Manner Wear, Deo Sheet, Silver Spoon, AllWell, Physicalife Cat, Deo Toilet, Deo Sand, Deo Clean, and Neko Genki brands; and deodorizing beads. Further, it is involved in the manufacture and sale of industrial materials related products, etc., as well as food-packaging materials. Unicharm Corporation was incorporated in 1941 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

