Reviewing PetVivo (NASDAQ:PETV) and H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYTD)

Volatility & Risk

H-CYTE has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PetVivo has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares H-CYTE and PetVivo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H-CYTE -450.40% N/A -777.68% PetVivo -902.82% -4,813.07% -281.78%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares H-CYTE and PetVivo”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H-CYTE $1.61 million 0.32 -$4.80 million N/A N/A PetVivo $1.05 million 18.10 -$10.95 million ($0.45) -1.73

H-CYTE has higher revenue and earnings than PetVivo.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.5% of PetVivo shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of H-CYTE shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of PetVivo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

H-CYTE beats PetVivo on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About H-CYTE

H-CYTE, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers various treatments for patients with chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders in the United States. The company develops and implements treatment options in autologous cellular therapy to treat chronic lung disorders. It has a product supply agreement with Rion, LLC to develop and distribute a biologic for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About PetVivo

PetVivo Holdings, Inc., a biomedical device company, engages in the manufacturing, commercializing, and licensing of medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Spryng, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the management of lameness and other joint afflictions, such as osteoarthritis in dogs and horses. The company's pipeline products also include therapeutic devices for veterinary and human clinical applications. PetVivo Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

