Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) versus Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Critical Contrast

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) and Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Altice USA and Spirent Communications”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altice USA $8.95 billion 0.11 -$102.92 million ($0.34) -6.46 Spirent Communications $460.20 million 3.16 $12.90 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Spirent Communications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Altice USA.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Altice USA and Spirent Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altice USA 1 3 3 0 2.29 Spirent Communications 0 0 0 0 0.00

Altice USA currently has a consensus target price of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 25.28%. Given Altice USA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Altice USA is more favorable than Spirent Communications.

Profitability

This table compares Altice USA and Spirent Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altice USA -1.78% N/A -0.49% Spirent Communications N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.9% of Altice USA shares are held by institutional investors. 44.6% of Altice USA shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Spirent Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Altice USA has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirent Communications has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Altice USA beats Spirent Communications on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altice USA

(Get Free Report)

Altice USA, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications. In addition, it provides voice over Internet protocol telephone services; and mobile services, such as data, talk, and text. Further, the company offers Ethernet, data transport, IP-based virtual private networks, Internet access, and telephony services; hosted telephony services, managed Wi-Fi, managed desktop and server backup, and collaboration services comprising audio and web conferencing; fiber-to-the-tower services to wireless carriers; data services consisting of wide area networking and dedicated data access, as well as wireless mesh networks; and enterprise class telephone services that include traditional multi-line phone service. Additionally, it provides hosted private branch exchange, network security, and international calling and toll-free numbers services. Furthermore, the company offers audience-based and multiscreen advertising solutions; data analytics; and news programming services, as well as operates news channels under the News 12 Networks, Cheddar, and i24NEWS names. It also provides broadband communications and video services under the Optimum and Suddenlink brands. Altice USA, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Long Island City, New York.

About Spirent Communications

(Get Free Report)

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment offers lab-based testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices, as well as live solutions. This segment also provides lab and test automation solutions for the telecom industry and enterprises. The Networks & Security segment develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualised networks, cloud, and artificial intelligence networking infrastructure, as well as application performance and proactive security validation. This segment also offers Ethernet/internet protocol performance testing solutions, as well as navigation satellite system test and simulation solutions while addressing opportunities in the broader positioning, navigation, and timing market, including low earth orbit satellites and autonomous vehicles. The company was formerly known as Spirent plc and changed its name to Spirent Communications plc in May 2006. Spirent Communications plc was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Crawley, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.