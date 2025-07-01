Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Insider Purchases £10,780.77 in Stock

Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Free Report) insider Alison Dolan acquired 1,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,077 ($14.79) per share, for a total transaction of £10,780.77 ($14,804.68).

Pearson Stock Performance

Shares of PSON traded up GBX 16 ($0.22) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,087.50 ($14.93). 1,784,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,464,507. The stock has a market cap of £7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,139.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,225.58. Pearson plc has a 1 year low of GBX 975 ($13.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,401 ($19.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.49, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Get Pearson alerts:

Pearson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

At Pearson, our purpose is simple: to add life to a lifetime of learning. We believe that every learning opportunity is a chance for a personal breakthrough. That’s why our c.20,000 Pearson employees are committed to creating vibrant and enriching learning experiences designed for real-life impact. We are the world’s leading learning company, serving customers in c.200 countries with digital content, assessments, qualifications, and data.

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.