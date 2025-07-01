Max Steinebach Sells 694,967 Shares of Glenveagh Properties PLC (LON:GLV) Stock

Glenveagh Properties PLC (LON:GLV – Get Free Report) insider Max Steinebach sold 694,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.38), for a total value of £1,202,292.91 ($1,651,047.67).

Max Steinebach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 24th, Max Steinebach sold 1,148,555 shares of Glenveagh Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.42), for a total value of £2,021,456.80 ($2,775,963.75).

On Tuesday, June 24th, Max Steinebach sold 27,893 shares of Glenveagh Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.42), for a total value of £49,091.68 ($67,415.11).

On Tuesday, June 24th, Max Steinebach sold 139 shares of Glenveagh Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.42), for a total transaction of £244.64 ($335.95).

Glenveagh Properties Stock Up 0.9%

GLV stock traded up GBX 0.02 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1.73 ($0.02). 5,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,703. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.62. Glenveagh Properties PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 1.24 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 1.90 ($0.03). The company has a market cap of £959.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.15.

About Glenveagh Properties

Glenveagh Properties plc, listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange, is a leading Irish

homebuilder.

Supported by innovation and supply chain integration, Glenveagh are committed to opening access to sustainable high-quality homes to as many people as possible in flourishing communities across Ireland.

