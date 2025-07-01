Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE) Insider Nick Sanderson Buys 41 Shares

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Free Report) insider Nick Sanderson purchased 41 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 364 ($5.00) per share, with a total value of £149.24 ($204.94).

Nick Sanderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 30th, Nick Sanderson bought 45 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 337 ($4.63) per share, for a total transaction of £151.65 ($208.25).

On Tuesday, May 27th, Nick Sanderson sold 12,735 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 327 ($4.49), for a total transaction of £41,643.45 ($57,186.83).

On Wednesday, April 30th, Nick Sanderson purchased 48 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 308 ($4.23) per share, with a total value of £147.84 ($203.02).

GPE traded up GBX 1.47 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 359.97 ($4.94). 730,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,135,981. Great Portland Estates Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 260 ($3.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 371.50 ($5.10). The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 333.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 301.56. The stock has a market cap of £1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.59, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80.

Great Portland Estates ( LON:GPE ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported GBX 5.30 ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Great Portland Estates had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 172.83%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Great Portland Estates Plc will post 6.1719457 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GPE is a FTSE 250 real estate investor and developer. GPE aims to deliver superior returns by unlocking the often hidden potential in commercial real estate in central London, creating high quality sustainable spaces for its customers and long-term value for its stakeholders.

